Nasdaq hits record as weak US jobs and oil slide
Business
The Nasdaq just closed at a record 27,480.28, with big names like NVIDIA and Microsoft leading the charge.
Investors got a confidence boost from lower-than-expected US jobs data, which makes an October Fed rate hike less likely.
Plus, falling oil prices, thanks to more exports from the Middle East and a G-7 promise to boost supplies, helped keep the good vibes going.
S&P 500 and Dow finish higher
The S&P 500 and Dow also finished higher, up 0.67% and 0.18% respectively.
With only a 24% chance of another Fed rate hike soon, Wall Street's feeling pretty upbeat heading into next week's earnings season, especially with analysts expecting strong results from AI-driven companies and major banks about to report.