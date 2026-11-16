Nasdaq session erases $2.5 trillion amid NVIDIA AI trading panic
On November 5, 2026, Wall Street's obsession with AI stocks hit a rough patch: $2.5 trillion vanished from the market in one wild Nasdaq session.
The panic started after Anthony Bozza (Lakewood Capital Management) warned that everyone was piling into the same AI trades.
Things got worse when NVIDIA dropped and reports that its CEO Jensen Huang had resigned circulated, making investors even more nervous.
NVIDIA down 20%, $573B market loss
Even with all this drama, NVIDIA's stock didn't totally crash: it has dropped 20% this month and has lost $573 billion in market value over the past week.
Investors are now a bit more cautious about betting everything on AI and are looking for safer ways to ride out the ups and downs in tech stocks.