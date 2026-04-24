Nasscom chair Srikanth Velamakanni says AI will transform India's tech

Fractal CEO Velamakanni highlights $1.6-trillion opportunity

Velamakanni, who is also group CEO of Fractal, sees a big jump coming in demand for tech skills.

Though he admits layoffs and slow growth are real concerns right now, he's optimistic about modernizing old systems, a $1.6-trillion opportunity for Indian tech companies.

Companies must structurally adapt to harness these opportunities, he said, adding that Nasscom plans to help more businesses and government bodies embrace new technology.