Nasscom chair Srikanth Velamakanni says AI will transform India's tech
Srikanth Velamakanni, just named chairperson of Nasscom, thinks artificial intelligence (AI) is set to totally change how India's tech industry works.
He pointed out that while AI brings some hiring challenges and new skill needs, India's huge pool of tech talent puts it in a strong spot, even with global uncertainties.
Fractal CEO Velamakanni highlights $1.6-trillion opportunity
Velamakanni, who is also group CEO of Fractal, sees a big jump coming in demand for tech skills.
Though he admits layoffs and slow growth are real concerns right now, he's optimistic about modernizing old systems, a $1.6-trillion opportunity for Indian tech companies.
Companies must structurally adapt to harness these opportunities, he said, adding that Nasscom plans to help more businesses and government bodies embrace new technology.