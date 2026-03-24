Nasscom's SME Inspire Awards 2026: 25 tech SMEs recognized
Nasscom just wrapped up its fourth SME Inspire Awards, spotlighting 25 standout small and midsize tech companies across India.
These awards celebrated how these SMEs are not just surviving but actually shaping India's AI-powered future with their creativity and grit.
Winners were recognized in categories like Business Excellence, Technology Excellence, Special Recognition, plus extra shoutouts for achievements in manufacturing and services.
Winners will help reinforce India's position as global innovation hub
With 475 nominations across 23 categories this year, it's clear India's tech SME scene is buzzing.
Srikanth Srinivasan from Nasscom summed it up nicely: These awards show just how crucial SMEs are as partners in keeping India ahead in the global tech race.
As he noted, the winners will be instrumental in reinforcing India's position as a global hub for innovation and digital excellence.