Nasscom's SME Inspire Awards 2026: 25 tech SMEs recognized

Winners will help reinforce India's position as global innovation hub

With 475 nominations across 23 categories this year, it's clear India's tech SME scene is buzzing.

Srikanth Srinivasan from Nasscom summed it up nicely: These awards show just how crucial SMEs are as partners in keeping India ahead in the global tech race.

As he noted, the winners will be instrumental in reinforcing India's position as a global hub for innovation and digital excellence.