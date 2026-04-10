Natarajan Chandrasekaran says Tata Sons will make Air India global
Business
Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran just told Air India employees that the company is all in on making the airline truly global.
He gave a shout-out to staff for staying strong through tough times and encouraged everyone to keep that energy going as Air India aims higher.
Tata reassures staff amid Wilson stepdown
With CEO Campbell Wilson stepping down, Chandrasekaran reassured teams that Tata Group has their back during this transition.
He met with leaders from both Air India and Air India Express, doubling down on support and pushing for steady progress so the airline can level up worldwide.