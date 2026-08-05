Natco Pharma challenges Novartis ribociclib patent at Delhi High Court
Natco Pharma is taking Novartis to the Delhi High Court, arguing that a new patent for the breast cancer drug ribociclib (Kisqali) unfairly stretches Novartis's market control until 2029, even though its current patent already runs till May 2027.
The matter was briefly heard on August 5, and another is set for September 16.
Natco alleges illegal double patenting
Natco says this second patent basically gives Novartis double protection, which isn't allowed under Indian law.
They also point out that Natco referred to a 7 September 2022 Delhi High Court order in an earlier patent dispute, under which Natco agreed not to launch ribociclib until the earlier patent expired in 2027.
This challenge is part of Natco's bigger push to open up access to important medicines by questioning big pharma patents in India and abroad.