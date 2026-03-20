Natco's semaglutide launch: Diabetes treatment now costs ₹1,290/month

Natco Pharma just launched a generic version of semaglutide, a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes, at a price that's turning heads. Thanks to its partnership with Eris Lifesciences and recent CDSCO approval, this new option has been launched in India for those needing more than just diet and exercise to manage their blood sugar.

Pricing details The base vials (2 mg/1.5 ml or 4 mg/3 ml) are priced at ₹1,290 per month, while the stronger 8 mg/3 ml vial goes for ₹1,750.

If you prefer pen injectors, those are coming in April for around ₹4,000 to ₹4,500.

Natco is offering customized syringes for its multi-dose vial product.

What's the cost difference? Natco's price undercuts big brands like Ozempic by up to 90%: Ozempic costs about ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 a month.

With over 40 other pharma companies set to launch their own versions soon (with prices expected to fall to around ₹3,500-₹4,000 per month), affordable diabetes care is finally within reach for many.