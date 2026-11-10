National Startup Awards return 6th year with ₹25L for startups
The National Startup Awards are back for their sixth year, spotlighting startups making real change in innovation, sustainability, and social impact across India.
Winners take home ₹25 lakh and get a big boost in national recognition.
Students 10+ and DPIIT startups eligible
This year's awards cover 20 sectors, from agriculture to space technology, and even include special categories.
If you're part of a DPIIT-recognized startup or a student aged 10 or older with a proposed solution that aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and "Shakti Ki Sapta Dhara," you're eligible.
Just apply through the Startup India portal for your shot at the prize and some serious attention from investors.