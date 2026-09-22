National Stock Exchange IPO oversubscribed after ₹90,000 cr bids

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just pulled off a record-breaking IPO, with investors bidding for around ₹90,000 crore, way above the ₹22,561.57 crore on offer.

Demand was especially strong from big institutional buyers, who went after 50,58,11,384 shares when only 8,86,42,911 shares were up for grabs.

The final subscription rate hit 5.71 times, topping even the buzz around LIC's earlier IPO.