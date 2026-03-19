Natural gas crisis: Indian auto industry on brink of collapse

Industry groups urge government to take action

If this shortage continues, it could mean pricier cars, fewer jobs, and even production halts, bad news for an industry that supports 1.5 million livelihoods and makes up over 2% of India's GDP.

Costs could increase by roughly 15-25% if manufacturers switch from piped natural gas to more expensive alternatives, and the Nifty Auto index just saw its worst week in six years.

Industry groups are urging the government to act fast before things get worse for everyone involved.