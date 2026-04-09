Nava raises $21.7 million to pivot to GPU as a service
Nava, formerly known as Kluisz, just scored $21.7 million in Series A funding led by Greenoaks Capital, with RTP Global and Unicorn India Ventures joining in.
The Bengaluru startup is shifting gears from regular private cloud services to GPU as a service, basically powering the heavy-duty computing that AI needs right now.
Nava develops 'neocloud' AI data centers
With this fresh funding, Nava is building out GPU clusters across India and Southeast Asia and already has more than a dozen customers under pilot or proof of concept (with four paying up).
CEO Abhinav Sinha shared that they're working on a new "neocloud" platform focused on advanced AI data centers.
To stay ahead of tough competition from both local and global players, Nava is also hiring more experts in data center design and GPU engineering, aiming to expand its neocloud platform.