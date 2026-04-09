Nava raises $21.7 million to pivot to GPU as a service

Nava develops 'neocloud' AI data centers

With this fresh funding, Nava is building out GPU clusters across India and Southeast Asia and already has more than a dozen customers under pilot or proof of concept (with four paying up).

CEO Abhinav Sinha shared that they're working on a new "neocloud" platform focused on advanced AI data centers.

To stay ahead of tough competition from both local and global players, Nava is also hiring more experts in data center design and GPU engineering, aiming to expand its neocloud platform.