Nava raises $22 million led by Greenoaks to expand AI cloud
Nava (previously Kluisz) has landed $22 million in fresh funding, led by Greenoaks Capital with support from RTP Global and Unicorn India Ventures.
The cash will help Nava build out its cloud setup for companies working on AI models and apps, basically powering the tech behind the scenes.
Nava shifts to AI-optimized data centers
With this new funding, Nava plans to ramp up its GPU computing power and expand its data centers, while hiring across India and Southeast Asia.
The company (founded in 2025 by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy, and Abhijeet Singh) is shifting gears from just software to running full-on AI-optimized data centers.
They are also planning services like GPU-as-a-service to attract more enterprise clients across Asia-Pacific, even as global supply chains stay tricky.