Nava raises $22 million led by Greenoaks to expand AI cloud

Nava shifts to AI-optimized data centers

With this new funding, Nava plans to ramp up its GPU computing power and expand its data centers, while hiring across India and Southeast Asia.

The company (founded in 2025 by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy, and Abhijeet Singh) is shifting gears from just software to running full-on AI-optimized data centers.

They are also planning services like GPU-as-a-service to attract more enterprise clients across Asia-Pacific, even as global supply chains stay tricky.