Nayara Energy completes Vadinar Gujarat refinery maintenance, keeps fuel flowing Business Jun 04, 2026

Nayara Energy just wrapped up a major maintenance project at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, which is one of the largest single-site refineries in India.

The work kicked off on April 9 and focused on inspections, upgrades, and making the place more energy-efficient, all to keep things running smoothly for the long haul.

Even with the shutdown, Nayara managed to keep fuel flowing across India, showing off some impressive supply chain skills despite tricky global conditions.