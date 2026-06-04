Nayara Energy completes Vadinar Gujarat refinery maintenance, keeps fuel flowing
Nayara Energy just wrapped up a major maintenance project at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, which is one of the largest single-site refineries in India.
The work kicked off on April 9 and focused on inspections, upgrades, and making the place more energy-efficient, all to keep things running smoothly for the long haul.
Even with the shutdown, Nayara managed to keep fuel flowing across India, showing off some impressive supply chain skills despite tricky global conditions.
Vadinar turnaround prioritizes safety and sustainability
Safety was front and center during this project: drones helped with communication, strict protocols were enforced, and workers got task-specific training.
To handle the heat and long hours, Nayara set up cooling zones and served nearly 450,000 meals.
They also used AI-based coordination to boost efficiency and cut emissions.
With about 8% of India's refining capacity coming from Nayara Energy, this successful turnaround highlights Nayara's commitment to safer operations and a greener future for India's energy scene.