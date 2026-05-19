Nayara Energy restarts operations at its Gujarat refinery
May 19, 2026 05:24 pm
What's the story
Indo-Russian oil refining and marketing company Nayara Energy has resumed operations at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery after a maintenance shutdown. The facility restarted last week around May 13, according to a Reuters report. To note, the company had fully shut down the refinery in Gujarat for maintenance from April 9 onward.
Shutdown
Maintenance shutdown was initially planned last year
The maintenance shutdown at Nayara Energy's Vadinar refinery was initially planned for a month last year. However, the plan had to be postponed due to European Union sanctions that made it difficult to procure essential items needed for the turnaround. The company is majority-owned by Russian entities, including oil major Rosneft.