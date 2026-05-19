The refinery was shut down on April 9

Nayara Energy restarts operations at its Gujarat refinery

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm May 19, 202605:24 pm

What's the story

Indo-Russian oil refining and marketing company Nayara Energy has resumed operations at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery after a maintenance shutdown. The facility restarted last week around May 13, according to a Reuters report. To note, the company had fully shut down the refinery in Gujarat for maintenance from April 9 onward.