Nayara Energy slashes petrol, diesel prices by up to ₹5

Implementation

Nayara's revised rates have been implemented at all fuel stations

The revised rates have been implemented at all of Nayara's more than 7,000 fuel stations across India. However, it's important to note that actual pump prices may vary from state to state due to local taxes and duties such as value-added tax (VAT). Public sector fuel retailers like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have not yet announced any price revisions.