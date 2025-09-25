Nazara Tech stock purchase today will quadruple your share count

Nazara Technologies will conduct a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹4 to ₹2. This will double the number of shares held by investors, making them more liquid and affordable. The company will also be issuing bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio on September 26. This is Nazara's second bonus issue since June 24, 2022.

Investor impact

Impact on investors' holdings

The upcoming corporate actions will significantly increase the number of shares in investors' demat accounts, while the overall value of their investment remains unchanged. For instance, if an investor holds 10 shares of Nazara Technologies, after the stock split and bonus issue, they will have a total of 40 shares. However, it's important to note that the price per share will adjust accordingly so that the overall value of investment remains unchanged immediately after these corporate actions.