India needs 40x more clean energy by 2047: Report
India's energy needs are set to nearly triple by 2047, and a fresh report from CII and EY says we'll need 40 times more clean energy to keep up.
The goal? Power two-thirds of that demand without relying on fossil fuels—making the country's future a lot greener.
We hit a big milestone in 2025
India has already hit 50% non-fossil power capacity in 2025—five years ahead of schedule.
That's a solid head start, but the report warns it's just the beginning: keeping energy affordable is key for economic stability, and tackling PM2.5 pollution is crucial for everyone's health.
What we need to do now
The report urges India to make more green tech at home instead of importing it, get clearer about private sector roles in nuclear power, and create stronger nuclear-grade supply chains and frameworks for Bharat Small Reactors.
It also calls for smarter planning and legal updates to position India as a global leader in clean energy by 2047.