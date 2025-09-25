Pantomath Group launches India's 1st woman-led AMF

Funds are open for investment till October 8

These funds are open for investment from September 24 to October 8, 2025.

You can start with as little as ₹1,000 (or SIPs from ₹250), and they're available across 110 cities through a big network of partners.

Plus, Wealth Company Mutual Fund is leading the way digitally by being the first in India to list its new funds on the ONDC platform—making it easier than ever to invest online.

The Ethical Fund stands out by following Satvik principles and steering clear of sectors such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, narcotics, leather, meat and poultry, pesticides, and animal cruelty-linked businesses.