Gold, silver prices today on MCX: Check rates
Business
Gold and silver opened a bit lower on the MCX this Thursday, with gold starting at ₹1,12,469 per 10gm (down from last session), and silver at ₹1,33,002 per kg.
But by 9:15am gold was trading at ₹1,13,525 (down 0.11%), while silver actually bounced back to ₹1,34,415 per kg (up 0.31%).
What's the situation globally?
Globally, gold prices held steady as investors awaited new US economic data that could influence Federal Reserve moves.
A slight dip in the US dollar made gold more attractive worldwide.
Analysts say central bank buying and global tensions are keeping prices firm for now—but they're also warning that MCX gold could drop further to around ₹1,12,000 if trends shift.