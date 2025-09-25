Gold, silver prices today on MCX: Check rates Business Sep 25, 2025

Gold and silver opened a bit lower on the MCX this Thursday, with gold starting at ₹1,12,469 per 10gm (down from last session), and silver at ₹1,33,002 per kg.

But by 9:15am gold was trading at ₹1,13,525 (down 0.11%), while silver actually bounced back to ₹1,34,415 per kg (up 0.31%).