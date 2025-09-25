'Pocket SIP' boom: 100/day investment attracts millennials, Gen Z
LIC Mutual Fund's "Pocket SIP" has exploded in popularity, with accounts jumping from fewer than 350 in the same period last year to over 1.11 lakh by mid-September 2025—a huge 300% surge.
Most new investors are first-time earners, millennials, and Gen Z, drawn in by the scheme's super-low entry point and easy access through fintech apps.
Retail investors now make up 60% of LIC Mutual Fund's assets
You can start investing with just ₹100 a day or ₹250 a month—perfect if you're new to earning or want to try investing without big risks.
Retail investors now make up 60% of LIC Mutual Fund's assets, which shot up by 160% to ₹44,000 crore this year.
The fund is aiming even higher by March 2026: more monthly SIPs and a target of ₹1 lakh crore AUM.
If you've ever thought about starting small with investments, this trend shows you're not alone—and it's getting easier than ever.