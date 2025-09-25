'Pocket SIP' boom: 100/day investment attracts millennials, Gen Z

Retail investors now make up 60% of LIC Mutual Fund's assets

You can start investing with just ₹100 a day or ₹250 a month—perfect if you're new to earning or want to try investing without big risks.

Retail investors now make up 60% of LIC Mutual Fund's assets, which shot up by 160% to ₹44,000 crore this year.

The fund is aiming even higher by March 2026: more monthly SIPs and a target of ₹1 lakh crore AUM.

If you've ever thought about starting small with investments, this trend shows you're not alone—and it's getting easier than ever.