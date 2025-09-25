Union minister Goyal meets US CEOs, policymakers on trade talks Business Sep 25, 2025

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is currently on a trip to the US, aiming to make business ties between India and the US even stronger.

He met with major CEOs and policymakers, talking about everything from better logistics and tech partnerships to clean energy.

This visit is part of ongoing talks for a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.