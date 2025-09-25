Union minister Goyal meets US CEOs, policymakers on trade talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is currently on a trip to the US, aiming to make business ties between India and the US even stronger.
He met with major CEOs and policymakers, talking about everything from better logistics and tech partnerships to clean energy.
This visit is part of ongoing talks for a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.
Goyal's US visit highlights India's growing global economic influence
Goyal connected with leaders like Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, reflecting continued global investor confidence in the Indian economy.
He explored logistics opportunities with FedEx's Raj Subramaniam and discussed tech collaboration with IBM's Arvind Krishna.
In New York, Goyal also spotlighted India's push for sustainable energy under PM Modi's "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision—showing how India wants to lead on green goals while deepening global partnerships.