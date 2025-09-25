Next Article
Apollo Hospitals's shares dip 3.52% in last month
Business
Apollo Hospitals's shares dipped 0.53% on Wednesday, closing at ₹7,684.0.
The stock is down 3.1% this week and has dropped 3.52% over the past month—so it's had a bit of a rough patch lately.
Stock up 9.1% over last 3 months
Even with these recent dips, Apollo's stock is up 9.1% over the last three months.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 69.85 and earnings per share are ₹109.43—numbers that hint at solid long-term potential if you're looking beyond short-term ups and downs.