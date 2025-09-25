Next Article
Hero MotoCorp shares: What is driving investor interest
Business
Hero MotoCorp's stock has been buzzing lately. On Thursday morning, it traded around ₹5,277. On Wednesday, it closed at ₹5,370.50, and the company's market value hit ₹1.06 lakh crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and earnings per share at 251.87, investors seem pretty interested—even as prices jump around.
Price movements and trading volumes
In the last month, shares went up by 5.58%, though they dipped 1.36% this past week and closed Wednesday down 1.74%.
Over three months, though? A solid 22.94% return—plus trading volumes are high (over five lakh shares on BSE in one session).
If you're tracking stocks or just curious about market trends, Hero MotoCorp is definitely one to watch right now.