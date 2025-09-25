Next Article
Adani Enterprises's stock price slips by 3.6% in a month
Adani Enterprises's stock has taken a bit of a dip lately—on September 25, 2025, shares were last traded at ₹2,619.80 as of 08:44am with a hefty market cap of ₹3.02 lakh crore.
The numbers show a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4 and earnings per share at ₹55.27.
Over the past month, the stock slipped by 3.6%, and it's down about 2.6% just this week.
Trading volume and outlook
Trading has been busy—over 17 lakh shares had changed hands as of 08:44am on September 25, and more than 56 lakh were traded the day before!
Even with some recent drops, the stock is still up by about 7.7% over the last three months.
With prices bouncing around (the last session ended at ₹2,676.40), it's smart for investors to keep an eye on market mood and company updates before jumping in.