Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock: What's the latest?
Business
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is having a bit of a bumpy ride in the market lately.
As of this morning (September 25, 2025), the stock traded at ₹1,298.1 and the company's market cap sits at ₹1,08,337 crore.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and earnings per share at ₹68.07, there's plenty of action—as of this morning, over 7.5 lakh shares had already changed hands.
Price movements and trading volumes
It's been a mixed bag: up 1.6% over the last month but down nearly 3% over three months—and it slipped by about 1% just this past week.
On Wednesday (September 24), more than 12 lakh shares were traded as the price dipped slightly to ₹1,308.40 by closing time, showing that investors are definitely keeping an eye on every move right now.