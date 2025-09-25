Next Article
Tata Motors's stock price sees a 5% drop this week
Business
Tata Motors shares have had a bumpy week—after a small 0.39% gain last month, the stock slid 5.03% just this past week.
On Thursday (September 25, 2025), shares closed at ₹701.35, down by 2.62%, with trading volumes crossing 1 crore.
Market cap touches ₹2.51 lakh crore mark
Even with all the ups and downs, Tata Motors managed a modest 1.38% return over the last three months, hinting at some underlying stability.
As of Thursday morning, the company's market cap stood at ₹2,51,425 crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and earnings per share at 57.55—numbers that give investors something to keep an eye on amid all the market noise.