Tata Motors's stock price sees a 5% drop this week

Market cap touches ₹2.51 lakh crore mark

Even with all the ups and downs, Tata Motors managed a modest 1.38% return over the last three months, hinting at some underlying stability.

As of Thursday morning, the company's market cap stood at ₹2,51,425 crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and earnings per share at 57.55—numbers that give investors something to keep an eye on amid all the market noise.