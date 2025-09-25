ITC's stock shows slight gain in September: Check price history Business Sep 25, 2025

ITC's stock has been pretty steady, with a slight 0.68% gain this month. It closed at ₹403.20 on the last trading day, slipping just 0.55%.

Over the past week, it dipped by 2%, and as of this morning (September 25, 2025), it was trading at ₹401.

If you're tracking stocks for stability or considering where to invest next, ITC is worth a look.