ITC's stock shows slight gain in September: Check price history
Business
ITC's stock has been pretty steady, with a slight 0.68% gain this month. It closed at ₹403.20 on the last trading day, slipping just 0.55%.
Over the past week, it dipped by 2%, and as of this morning (September 25, 2025), it was trading at ₹401.
If you're tracking stocks for stability or considering where to invest next, ITC is worth a look.
Key stats and market performance
ITC boasts a massive market cap of over ₹5 lakh crore and saw nearly 15 million shares traded in the last session.
Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 14.38, with earnings per share at ₹27.88.
While the stock is down about 3% over three months, its steady fundamentals keep it on many investors' watchlists—especially if you're after consistency in your portfolio.