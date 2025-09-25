Next Article
NTPC shares gain momentum, close at ₹347.6
Business
NTPC's stock is on a roll this week, trading at ₹347.6 on September 25, 2025.
The company's massive market cap—₹3.37 lakh crore—and high trading volumes reflect strong interest from investors.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and earnings per share at ₹24.71, NTPC is looking pretty solid right now.
NTPC's steady rise over the past week and beyond
Over the past week, NTPC shares climbed 3.33%, closing at ₹343 on September 24 with over a crore shares traded that day alone.
Looking back further, the stock has returned 3.15% in the last month and an impressive 5.35% over three months—showing steady growth even as markets shift around it.