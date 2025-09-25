Bajaj Finserv's stock climbs steadily, closing at ₹2,084.40

Stock in detail and key financial ratios

As of September 25, 2025, Bajaj Finserv traded at ₹2,069.2 with a hefty market cap of ₹3.31 lakh crore and saw over six lakh shares change hands that day.

Its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 34.72 with earnings per share of 59.6—so for anyone keeping an eye on financials or considering investing, these numbers suggest Bajaj Finserv is holding strong in the market right now.