Nazara Technologies returns to profit with ₹35.36cr, ₹803cr revenue
Business
Nazara Technologies is back in the green this quarter, reporting a ₹35.36 crore profit after last year's loss of ₹33.9 crore.
Revenue soared to a record ₹803 crore, up 52.5% from last year, a big win for the gaming company.
Nazara's EBITDA rises 88.3% to ₹113cr
Nazara's EBITDA jumped 88.3% to ₹113 crore, with margins improving too.
Recent inclusions of Bluetile and BestPlay brought in ₹329 crore in just two months and boosted combined EBITDA by 64%.
The company credits its focus on new products and AI-driven customer acquisition for fueling this rapid growth.