NBA names Sunny Malik its new country head for India
Business
The NBA just named Sunny Malik as its new country head for India, hoping to level up basketball's popularity here.
Malik will steer the league's plans (think partnerships, media deals, and getting more fans in on the action) as the NBA looks to grow in one of its most exciting markets.
Sunny Malik to boost grassroots programs
Before this, Malik led global partnerships and media for South Asia, helping expand the NBA's reach.
Now he's set to boost grassroots programs and business growth across India.
The NBA is doubling down on connecting with young fans through local events, digital content, and educational tie-ups, so expect more hoops energy coming your way!