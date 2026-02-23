NBCC plans to develop 139-acre land in Seychelles

NBCC's international projects and India-Seychelles ties

NBCC isn't new to big projects—they've already built 2,000 social housing units in the Maldives using Indian talent and resources.

Right now, they're also working on cultural and residential buildings in Seychelles.

Plus, India recently announced a $175 million economic package for Seychelles, showing how these projects are part of a bigger partnership between the two countries.

If you're into how global connections shape real places and opportunities, this is one to watch.