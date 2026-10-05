NBFCs handle 47% of India's new-to-credit loans in June 2026

NBFCs have boosted their share of retail loan originations from 33% to 43%, especially for small-ticket loans of up to ₹2 lakh, where they hold a strong lead over banks.

They are also reaching more people in rural and semi-urban areas. These regions now make up most of their loan volume.

Plus, there has been a noticeable rise in women borrowers and a shift toward lending to those with existing credit histories, hinting at changing borrowing habits and growing financial awareness.