NC-JCM recommends raising central employees' basic pay to ₹69,000
The NC-JCM has suggested a major salary hike for central government employees, raising the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000.
They're also recommending merging some pay levels into a new ₹83,200 scale and boosting pension payouts.
If approved, these changes could mean a much bigger paycheck and improved retirement benefits.
Proposals await Eighth Pay Commission review
Along with higher salaries, the council wants house rent allowance (HRA) bumped up to 40% in top cities and leave encashment doubled to 600 days.
They're also pushing for better promotion chances, more support for kids' education, enhanced healthcare perks, and even bringing back the old pension scheme.
All these proposals are now waiting for review by the Eighth Pay Commission before heading to the government.