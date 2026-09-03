NCDRC 2022 ruling qualifies contributors as consumers for pension delays

This all started with Qazi Muhammad Ateeq, who was compulsorily retired in May 2011 from Union Bank of India but had to wait over three years for his pension.

Lower forums turned him down, but the NCDRC stepped in and ordered the bank to pay him interest on the delay: 9% per year, or 12% if they still drag their feet.

Now, retirees have a clear legal path if their hard-earned pensions are held up (though this doesn't cover non-contributory schemes).