NCLAT allows Adani to proceed with Jaypee acquisition
Adani Group just got a big green light from the NCLAT to move forward with its takeover of Jaypee Group, NCLAT refused to stay Adani Group's resolution plan, allowing implementation to proceed;
Vedanta's petition has not been dismissed and will be heard in future hearings.
While this is a major win for Adani, things aren't fully settled yet. Vedanta's next hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2026, so it's not quite the finish line.
Here's why the fight between Vedanta and Adani happened
Both companies wanted Jaypee's assets (worth ₹57,000 crore), but their offers were different.
Vedanta's total bid was higher (₹16,726 crore vs. ₹14,535 crore), Adani's upfront cash was ₹6,000 crore while Vedanta's revised upfront cash was about ₹6,563 crore, but about 90% of creditors backed Adani because they liked the faster payment schedule.
For now, legal teams on both sides are still working behind the scenes as this high-stakes battle continues.