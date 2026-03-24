NCLAT allows Adani to proceed with Jaypee acquisition Business Mar 24, 2026

Adani Group just got a big green light from the NCLAT to move forward with its takeover of Jaypee Group, NCLAT refused to stay Adani Group's resolution plan, allowing implementation to proceed;

Vedanta's petition has not been dismissed and will be heard in future hearings.

While this is a major win for Adani, things aren't fully settled yet. Vedanta's next hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2026, so it's not quite the finish line.