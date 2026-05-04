NCLAT rejects Vedanta's challenge to Adani over Jaiprakash Associates rescue

CoC rejected Vedanta's ₹17,000cr bid

Vedanta argued its about ₹17,000 crore bid should have won, but NCLAT pointed out that lenders (the committee of creditors) have wide freedom under insolvency law to pick what works best commercially.

The CoC said Vedanta's revised offer came in late and was based on leaked information, so it did not count.

With this ruling, Adani can move forward without Vedanta's current legal challenge.