NCLAT sets aside Embassy Developments insolvency order and closes process

Final order protects embassy, ₹4,600cr pre-sales

The tribunal also rolled interim protections into its final order, so there are no lingering legal worries for the company.

Embassy says its projects kept running smoothly through it all.

Chairman Jitu Virwani called the case a "This was a legacy issue whereby a letter by Indiabulls Real Estate to fund any shortfall in equity for a past affiliate has been misconstrued and misrepresented as a corporate guarantee..."

Despite the legal drama, Embassy posted strong results in FY 2025-26 with ₹4,600 crore in pre-sales, including its best-ever quarter, showing resilience and confidence for what's next.