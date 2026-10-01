NCLT approves Tata Steel merger with Rujuvalika Investments Ltd
Tata Steel just got the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal to merge with its fully-owned subsidiary, Rujuvalika Investments Ltd.
The move, first proposed back in July 2024, was approved and sanctioned by the NCLT on October 1, 2026.
Tata Steel has already shared the update with stock exchanges and made it public.
Tata Steel tax exposure cut 427cr
The NCLT approved and sanctioned Tata Steel's merger with its fully-owned subsidiary, Rujuvalika Investments Ltd.
Tata Steel has already shared the update with stock exchanges and made it public.
A recent tax tribunal ruling would reduce its tax exposure by ₹427 crore, bringing it down from ₹1,901 crore to ₹1,474 crore.
Another ruling could trim its FY 2008 taxes further once the Assessing Officer gives effect to the order through a consequential order.