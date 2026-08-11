NDR warehousing backed InvIT trust seeks ₹750cr IPO for acquisitions
Business
NDR InvIT Trust, backed by NDR Warehousing, is looking to raise up to ₹750 crore through an IPO: up to ₹450 crore as fresh units and up to ₹300 crore via an offer-for-sale.
The main goal? To fund new acquisitions and cover general corporate needs.
NDR invit to buy full stakes
The money will help NDR InvIT Trust buy full stakes in NDR Advanced Storage Private Limited and NDR Storewell Warehousing LLP, adding to its already massive 22.97 million square feet portfolio.
Their warehouses are set up in major logistics hubs like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, supporting future growth in India's growing warehousing scene.