NEAR Intents hacked for $3.8 million and promises full reimbursement

NEAR Intents has looped in law enforcement and security and blockchain analytics firms to track down the stolen money.

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT found that the hackers moved funds from a BNB Chain hot wallet linked to NEAR Intents to KuCoin, swapping them for bitcoin.

The NEAR token dropped 6% after the news, but core services should resume quickly, while deposits and withdrawals on several networks remain unavailable longer.

Some features are still paused while they patch things up across different blockchains.