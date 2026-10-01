NEAR Intents hacked for $3.8 million and promises full reimbursement
NEAR Intents, a cross-chain trading platform, was hit by a $3.8 million hack on October 1, 2026. The attack was traced to a bug in their Omni system and smart contract, but the team says they have fixed it and will fully reimburse everyone who lost funds.
This is just the latest in a string of big crypto hacks this year: Bitget suffered an exploit that resulted in over $350 million in stolen assets just last week.
Stolen funds moved to KuCoin
NEAR Intents has looped in law enforcement and security and blockchain analytics firms to track down the stolen money.
Blockchain investigator ZachXBT found that the hackers moved funds from a BNB Chain hot wallet linked to NEAR Intents to KuCoin, swapping them for bitcoin.
The NEAR token dropped 6% after the news, but core services should resume quickly, while deposits and withdrawals on several networks remain unavailable longer.
Some features are still paused while they patch things up across different blockchains.