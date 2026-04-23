Nearly 1 in 4 Indian stock investors are women
Business
Women now make up almost one in four stock market investors in India, a big leap from before the pandemic.
This growth isn't just happening in big cities; more women from smaller towns are also joining in, thanks to easy-to-use trading apps.
Women's demat accounts up over 129%
Since 2021, women's demat accounts have jumped by over 129%, and their presence is strong even outside metro areas.
Many women start with cash equities, mutual funds, or SIPs, usually investing between ₹50,000 and ₹80,000.
19 states now have more female investors than the national average; Maharashtra leads with about 29%.
Women are also exploring crypto more than ever before, showing they're shaping a new era for investing in India.