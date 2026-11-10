Nearly 1 in 5 US employees lost to AI rehired
Business
Turns out, nearly one in five US employees who lost their jobs to AI are being brought back, according to a new SHL study.
This "AI rebounding" trend is happening because companies realized that AI just isn't matching up to human skills in some areas.
But bringing people back is hitting companies' wallets harder than before.
Employees demand pay, firms restore workers
Over half of these returning employees are asking for significant pay bumps, and many want written promises about job security before they agree to come back.
Big names like Ford and Klarna ran into issues with things like quality control and customer service when they tried going all in on AI, so now they're turning back to humans for the work that really needs a personal touch.