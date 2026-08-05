Nearly half of Indian employees plan to switch jobs, survey
Thinking about switching jobs? You're not alone.
Nearly half of Indian employees are planning to look for a new role in the next six months, according to nearly 3,500 respondents from India.
Plus, 32% have already switched employers during the previous six months.
The big takeaway: job-hopping is definitely trending as workers chase better opportunities.
Work-life balance tops Indian employee priorities
Google, Tata Group, and Amazon topped the list of companies people want to work for.
For most Indian employees, work-life balance remains the most influential factor, while equal opportunities, career advancement, competitive compensation, benefits, and reputation also matter.
Interestingly, digital professionals are especially focused on higher pay and career advancement, even more than work-life balance.
Bottom line: companies need to step up if they want to keep their best people around.