Neelkanth Mishra named India's top World Bank representative in Washington Business Jun 04, 2026

Big news: economist Neelkanth Mishra is stepping in as India's top representative at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.

He'll be taking over from Parameswaran Iyer, whose term has been extended just a bit to keep things running smoothly until Mishra officially starts.

Mishra's appointment will be for three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.