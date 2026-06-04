Neelkanth Mishra named India's top World Bank representative in Washington
Business
Big news: economist Neelkanth Mishra is stepping in as India's top representative at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.
He'll be taking over from Parameswaran Iyer, whose term has been extended just a bit to keep things running smoothly until Mishra officially starts.
Mishra's appointment will be for three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Neelkanth Mishra described as knowledgeable
So yeah, he knows his stuff.