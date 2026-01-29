Nemetschek opens new Bengaluru office, plans major tech hiring
Nemetschek Group, a global name in architecture and engineering software, has operations anchored in Bengaluru.
They plan to double their headcount by next year, hiring roughly 170 people for roles in software development, R&D, and support—so if you're into tech or design, this could be big.
What's special about this office?
The company works on areas such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, cloud tools, and sustainable design.
While Hyderabad handles development and research and Mumbai drives sales for brands like Allplan and Bluebeam, Bengaluru is one of the India locations anchoring the group's operations.
Investing in young talent
Nemetschek is teaming up with top institutes like IIT Madras and VJTI to train students for architecture and engineering jobs.
They've also partnered with Trisita Engineering and Ovation Services to push BIM adoption.
If you're dreaming of a future in tech or green building, keep an eye on these moves.