Nepal urges India to accept biometric ID for cross-border travel
What's the story
Nepal has formally requested India to accept its biometric National Identity (NID) card as a valid travel document for cross-border trips. The proposal, which seeks to include the NID card alongside passports and citizenship certificates, has been sent through diplomatic channels to New Delhi. The request is currently awaiting a formal response from the Indian government.
Travel regulations
Existing rules for cross-border travel
Under the existing rules, Nepali nationals traveling to India by air need to present a valid passport or an original citizenship certificate.
On the other hand, Indian citizens entering Nepal are required to show either a passport or an original photograph-bearing voter identification card.
This system is intended to ensure proper identification and documentation for cross-border travel between the two countries.
Travel facilitation
Shift from citizenship certificates to NID cards
The Nepali government is gradually making the NID card mandatory for banking, land registration, passport issuance, and public services. The ultimate goal is to eliminate citizenship certificates altogether.
Immigration authorities believe that accepting the NID card would simplify travel via land and air routes.
"In the long run, we will have a single identity card replacing the citizenship certificate," said Ram Chandra Tiwari, director general of Nepal's Department of Immigration (DoI).
Diplomatic dialogue
Indian Embassy met with DoI officials
Senior immigration officials told The Kathmandu Post that an Indian Embassy delegation met with DoI officials earlier this week.
The embassy team was "positive" about the initiative and confirmed that the request has been forwarded to decision-makers in New Delhi for further consideration.
This shows a willingness on both sides to discuss potential changes in travel documentation requirements.
Card details
Biometric NID card details and history
The biometric NID card includes fingerprint scans, facial imagery, and iris patterns.
It was first introduced as a pilot program in Panchthar district and among government employees in 2009.
Over 4.5 million Nepali citizens have received the card so far, with nearly 20 million more applications submitted.
Tiwari emphasized that even though not all Nepali citizens have received the NID card yet, it is secure and technology-friendly for travel to India.