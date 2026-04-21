Nestle India Q4 profit ₹1,111cr as shares reach record high
Business
Nestle India's stock jumped over 8% to a record high on Tuesday after the company posted standout fourth-quarter results.
Net profit for January-March rose 27% year-on-year to ₹1,111 crore, with revenue up 23% at ₹6,748 crore, beating expectations thanks to strong sales and bold ad spending.
Nestle India declares ₹5/share dividend
Nestle announced a ₹5-per-share dividend for this year, with July 10 as the key date for shareholders.
Chairman Manish Tiwary highlighted record domestic sales of ₹6,445 crore, crediting smart advertising and steady profits.
Looking ahead, Nestle plans to keep focusing on consumer needs, expanding reach, reinvesting in its brands, and using tech to boost growth.