Nestle India Q4 profit ₹1,111cr as shares reach record high

Nestle India declares ₹5/share dividend

Nestle announced a ₹5-per-share dividend for this year, with July 10 as the key date for shareholders.

Chairman Manish Tiwary highlighted record domestic sales of ₹6,445 crore, crediting smart advertising and steady profits.

Looking ahead, Nestle plans to keep focusing on consumer needs, expanding reach, reinvesting in its brands, and using tech to boost growth.