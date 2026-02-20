Why world's biggest food company is exiting ice cream business

Nestle , the world's largest food and drinks manufacturer, is in advanced negotiations to sell its remaining ice cream business to Froneri. The move comes as part of a strategy under new CEO Philipp Navratil to simplify operations and boost sales. The division includes popular brands like Haagen-Dazs and Drumstick and is valued at nearly 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion).

Business strategy Ice cream brands a 'distraction' for Nestle Under Navratil's leadership, Nestle is focusing on its coffee, pet care, nutrition, and food and snacks businesses. "We are focusing our portfolio on four businesses, led by our strongest brands," Navratil said in a statement. He also called the six ice cream brands a "distraction" from the rest of its portfolio which includes cereal, coffee confectionery and frozen foods, among others.

Competition Unilever also spun off its ice cream unit last December Froneri, a joint venture between Nestle and UK ice cream maker R&R, was formed a decade ago. In 2019, Nestle had sold its US ice cream unit to Froneri for $4 billion. The company is not the first consumer goods giant to exit the ice cream business. Unilever also spun off its ice cream unit last December to focus on fewer products.

