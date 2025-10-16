Nestlé's results boost investor sentiment, spark FMCG rally
Nestle India just posted a solid 10% jump in revenue for July-September 2025, hitting ₹5,645 crore thanks to strong local demand—even though profits slipped 17%, partly due to higher ingredient costs.
Investors didn't mind: Nestle's stock shot up nearly 5%, adding ₹10,000 crore to its market value and sparking gains across the FMCG sector.
Nestlé's strong performance
When a giant like Nestle does well, it signals that people are still spending on everyday essentials like snacks and packaged foods—even with higher prices.
That's a good sign for India's economy and for anyone watching consumer trends, especially as growth spreads to smaller towns and rural areas.
Pet food boom
Nestle's sales volumes beat expectations, and its pet food business is booming.
Even with pricier cocoa and milk squeezing margins, the company's expansion plans (like new stores and a Maggi plant in Sanand) keep investors upbeat.
Other FMCG brands—think Varun Beverages and Tata Consumer—also saw their stocks climb, showing broad optimism for the sector.